Suspect arrested in McDonald’s robbery after standoff at Lazy-T

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- One person is in custody after a stand-off at the Lazy-T motel on Plainfield Avenue.

Police were trying to find an armed robbery suspect who targeted a McDonald's restaurant down the road early Tuesday morning.

It happened shortly after 5:00 a.m. at the McDonald's located on Plainfield Ave in Plainfield Township. Police say a male suspect walked in, displayed a knife, and ran off with an unknown amount of cash.

Sheriff's deputies and K-9 teams tracked the suspect, but later surrounded the Lazy-T.

Deputies surrounded the Lazy-T Motel on Plainfield Avenue at about 8:30am, searching for the suspect. Just before 10:00am,deputies entered a room at the Lazy-T and took a person into custody. Police confirm that the person taken into custody is the suspect of the McDonald's.

