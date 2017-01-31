Suspect arrested in McDonald’s robbery after standoff at Lazy-T

Live – Senate Committee Confirmation Vote on Betsy DeVos

Posted 7:14 AM, January 31, 2017, by , Updated at 11:22AM, January 31, 2017

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- One person is in custody after a stand-off at the Lazy-T motel on Plainfield Avenue.

Police were trying to find an armed robbery suspect who targeted a McDonald's restaurant down the road early Tuesday morning.

It happened shortly after 5:00 a.m. at the McDonald's located on Plainfield Ave in Plainfield Township.  Police say a male suspect walked in, displayed a knife, and ran off with an unknown amount of cash.

Sheriff's deputies and K-9 teams tracked the suspect, but later surrounded the Lazy-T.

Deputies surrounded the Lazy-T Motel on Plainfield Avenue at about 8:30am, searching for the suspect.  Just before 10:00am,deputies entered a room at the Lazy-T and took a person into custody.  Police confirm that the person taken into custody is the suspect of the McDonald's.

No one was hurt at either the McDonald's of

