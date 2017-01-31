Snap Fitness open 24/7 to fit your lifestyle

Posted 12:38 PM, January 31, 2017

Not everyone works a 9-to-5 shift, so for those with unusual work hours it can be difficult to get in a workout at the gym. That's why Snap Fitness wants to help you get fit, even if that means staying open 24-7.

Snap Fitness is always open and filled with staff, personal trainers, classes and programs that work to help members reach their fitness goals.

Snap Fitness gives new members a free 38-day trial to make sure it's the right gym for them. After that memberships start at $8.95 a month without a contract, so you're not locked in to pay for a year's worth of gym time.

Members at Snap Fitness get a special key card so they can access the gym whenever it's convenient for them, whether that's at 2 p.m. or 2 a.m. The key card works at all locations in West Michigan, so you can work out even if you're out of town.

For more information on locations and programs, click here.

