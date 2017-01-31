Trump trip canceled; Harley-Davidson wasn’t comfortable with likely protests

WASHINGTON (CNN) — President Donald Trump will not head to Milwaukee for a previously scheduled visit of a Harley-Davidson factory after the company decided it wasn’t comfortable hosting him amid planned protests, an administration official said Tuesday.

Trump had been scheduled to tour the factory Thursday where he also planned to sign executive orders related to American manufacturing.

Large protests have been in the works in recent days, particularly in light of Trump’s executive order issuing an immigration ban.

It was the threat of protests, and not Trump’s planned signing of executive orders, that made Harley-Davidson uncomfortable, the official said.