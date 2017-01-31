Two teens overdose on heroin in Grand Haven hospital parking lot

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. – Two teens are recovering after apparently overdosing on heroin in a hospital parking lot Monday morning.

The two Grand Rapids women, ages 18 and 19, were found by a maintenance worker at North Ottawa Community Hospital at about 6:45am. They were found in a vehicle in the south lot next to the Dunewood Medical Center.

The Grand Haven Public Safety Director Jeff Hawke tells FOX 17 that officers and hospital paramedics saved the lives of the two women. The women told police they chose that location to “shoot up” because they thought it would be a safe location in case they had a problem.

Anyone with further information should contact Grand Haven Public Safety.