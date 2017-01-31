Vagina Monologues to raise money for women-in-transition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Vagina Monologues are coming to Grand Rapids, but before closing your browser, know that this event is all to raise money for a good cause!

The Vagina Monologues is an award winning play made up of a number of stories read by many talented local artists. Each monologue deals with an aspect of a woman's experience while using the vagina as a tool of female empowerment and expressing individuality.

All proceeds made from the play will be donated to the Women's Resource Center, a local organization that improves career and economic opportunities to women. The Women's Resource Center works with women in transition by supporting their career and life goals, no matter at what point they are in their lives.

Money will also be going towards the V-Day Foundation, a world-wide organization that works to end all violence and abuse towards women and girls.

The Vagina Monologues will be performed on February 3 and 4 at 8 p.m.

Tickets cost $10 and can be purchased at The Fuse Box, located at 120 South Division #227 in Grand Rapids.