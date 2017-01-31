Woman allegedly robbed by WMU football players now facing charges

Posted 1:50 PM, January 31, 2017, by
Madison Rench, booking photo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – The woman who was allegedly robbed by two former WMU football players is now also facing charges.

Bryson White and Ronald George are accused of breaking into Madison Rench’s apartment in Kalamazoo in August 2016.  Police say they robbed her of cash and drugs at gunpoint.  Rench has now been charged with delivery and manufacturing of marijuana.  She will be in court in February.

White and George were kicked off the team and charged with home invasion and armed robbery.  They have not yet been tried in court.

 

