Wyoming man charged with secretly recording nude woman

WYOMING, Mich. -- Ben Crawford, 31, was charged today with secretly recording a nude woman and using a computer to commit a crime. According to the probable cause statement, Crawford admitted to committing the crimes which occurred in September 2016.

He appeared before a judge in Wyoming District Court this morning. According to the probable cause statement, Crawford admitted to installing a camera in a bathroom and storing the images on his computer.

Investigators said he used a towel hook camera to record a female tenant. Court records did not specify if this was also Crawford's dwelling. However, he admitted to trying to catch and record the woman having sex. Records state that he would remove the camera at night in order to charge it and then re-install it in the morning.

FOX 17 first interviewed the 31-year-old when his wife, Chelsea Crawford, was killed in a hit and run crash earlier this month in Wyoming. Police caught the alleged driver thanks to a surveillance video on a nearby home that got snapshots of the plow truck. Crawford's alleged crime took place in September. He was already under investigation for the camera crimes before his wife was hit and killed.

He is due back in court in a couple of weeks for his preliminary hearing and probable cause conference.