20 Monroe Live ready for big grand opening

Posted 10:12 AM, February 1, 2017, by
promo310229750

GRAND RAPIDS,  Mich – Grand Rapid’s newest concert venue, 20 Monroe Live, has their Grand Opening today!

The focus is mostly on general admission shows, but they’ll also host beer and wine shows and small conventions.

The venue can seat as many as 2,600 people.

FOX 17’s Annie Szatkowski is getting a first-look for  us.

Trombone Shorty will be the opening act tonight, and then Umphrey’s Magee, Lynyrd Skynrd, and Shinedown will perform later this week.

However, even though 20 Monroe Live is opening, construction is still underway. They’re working on a four-season beer garden that’ll open in the spring.

VIP options are also available.

