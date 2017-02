Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DORR TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- Police in Allegan County are at the scene of what they are only describing as an active investigation on Wednesday morning.

The investigation began at approximately 4:00 a.m. at a home on 142nd Avenue in Dorr Township. There has been a heavy police presence at the home ever since.

The nature of the investigation is not clear at this time. Updates are forthcoming.