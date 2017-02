KALAMAZOO, Mich. – A Kalamazoo theater operator is leaving the business.

The Alamo Drafthouse Kalamazoo is leaving their theater at 180 Portage Street as of April 3. In a post on Facebook, they say that the theater owner, EPR Properties, will soon be announcing a new operator.

They say that all gift cards and advance tickets will be honored through April 3. If you want a refund for a gift card, contact the theater.