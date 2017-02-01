Anonymous email threat closes Lakeview School District in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Lakeview School District in Battle Creek has closed for Wednesday, after receiving an anonymous threat.

According to a post on Facebook, the district received the threat Tuesday night via email. It was sent anonymously, and specifically mentioned staff. Below is the Facebook posting:

Lakeview School district is closed today, Wednesday, February 1. Child care is closed. No staff are to report – this includes staff who normally report on snow days. District officials are working with the Battle Creek Police Department to investigate an anonymous threat emailed to staff late Tuesday night. Updates on the status of the investigation and after school activities will be provided through the district’s website and Facebook pages.

We are working to learn more information about the nature of the threat.