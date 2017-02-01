Belding schools look for new mascot

BELDING, Mich. – Belding Area Schools are retiring their mascot at the end of this school year and they are asking the community for help in finding their new one.

The district says they received over 1,000 suggestions in a survey to parents and students. High School Principal Michael Ostrander and Superintendent Brent Noskey say they narrowed it down to the top 10 and have put together a survey for people to select their top three choices. The selections are:

Belding Bison

Belding Bandits

Belding Bruins

Belding Buccaneers

Belding Black Bears

Belding Black Hawks

Belding Black Knights

Belding Bengals

Belding Pride

Belding Lumberjacks

To vote, click here.