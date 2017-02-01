× Dog found mutilated in Detroit all smiles amidst pile of gifts

DETROIT, Mich– Nearly two weeks after a dog was found wandering in Detroit with his ears and nose cut off, the reward to find his attacker has grown.

The Michigan Humane Society says more than $40,000 dollars is now being offered for information leading to an arrest in the case. They also say the Rottweiler Mix, who’s been named Baron, has received toys, treats and blankets from well-wishers around the country.

Baron is continuing to receive care from the Michigan Humane Society’s veterinary team. They are also still exploring options for Baron’s reconstructive surgery.

If you would like to help out with Baron’s medical costs, head to the Michigan Humane Society’s donation page.

Anyone with information on who may have attacked Baron is asked to call the MHS hotline at 313-872-3401.