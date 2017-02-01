Enjoy sledding, ice sculptures, and winter fun at Ice Breaker Fest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Get ready for some winter fun, because South Haven is getting ready for their 24th Ice Breaker Festival!

The Ice Breaker Festival is full of family-friendly fun with lots of events and activities themed around the Michigan winter.

From February 3-5 in downtown South Haven, there will be kids activities, crafts, a photo booth, and ice sculptures created by local artists displayed all around town.

On February 4 there will be a chili cook-off, where 26 local restaurants will be participating and offering free samples.

In addition to all those fun activities, the even will have its first even Ice Breaker Cardboard Sled Race. Participants can get creative with their designs as they build the best sled and speed down the sledding hill.

The Ice Breaker Festival is free and open to the public.