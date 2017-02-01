Man arrested in Grand Rapids party shooting that killed 1, hurt 8

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police say a man has been arrested and arraigned on charges stemming from the shooting of nine people at a party last October in Grand Rapids.

They said 20-year-old Jokari Dwayne Lowery was arraigned Wednesday for open murder, being a habitual offender and firearms charges. He’s being held without bond at the Kent County Correctional Center. His preliminary examination is set for Feb. 21.

Police say Lowery was taken in custody Tuesday during the execution of a search warrant in the 100 block of Sutton Street SW involving state police, the FBI and federal marshals.

The Oct. 9 shooting killed 21-year-old Juwan Boykin and injured eight other people. The shooting occurred at the party at the vacant Clearance Outlet on 28th Street.

The Associated Press contributed to this report