McDonald’s robbery suspect charged, embezzlement charges at second restaurant

KENT COUNTY, Mich. – 52-year-old Dalton Nelson was charged with holding up a McDonald’s employee at knife point before getting away with the cash. He’s also facing an embezzlement charge, accused of stealing a plastic bag with thousands of dollars at a second McDonald’s.

Court documents obtained by FOX 17 News indicate Nelson was an employee at the 44th Street McDonald’s when he allegedly stole $2,262.55 in a clear plastic bag on Jan. 20. Security footage shows Nelson enter the manager’s office and steal the bag before putting it under his shirt. Nelson never returned to work.

Days later, Nelson was arrested at gun point after a nearly two hour stand-off with police outside the LazyT Motel in Grand Rapids after he allegedly robbed the McDonald’s in the 3800 block of Plainfield Avenue with a knife.

Nelson was charged Wednesday in both the Kentwood and Grand Rapids district courts. Records show he has been arrested for embezzlement three times before and has an extensive criminal history. Judge O’Hara of the 63rd District Court called Nelson a danger to society.

“Risk factors include that this is a most serious felony charge,” Judge O’Hara said. “You have a serious criminal history, you have a history of two or more failures to appear before the court including escape. You have lived at the current residence at less than one year, and you have a history of drug abuse.”

Nelson is facing life behind bars in both charges of armed robbery and embezzlement. He’s expected back in court later this month.