Michigan House members introduce new public records proposal

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Michigan House members have introduced a public records proposal they say will increase transparency.

The package of bills would subject the governor and lawmakers to public records requests. This will be the second attempt to get the bills passed in the Senate after overwhelming approval from the House last year.

The proposal announced Wednesday is a bipartisan effort sponsored by state Reps. Lee Chatfield, a Republican from Levering, and Jeremy Moss, a Democrat from Southfield.

Senate Majority Leader Arlan Meekhof said he had concerns with last year’s bills dealing with constituents’ communications with lawmakers becoming public. Chatfield and Moss say they believe the bills address those concerns.

The legislation gained momentum last year in the wake of Flint’s water crisis and a sex scandal that forced two legislators from office.