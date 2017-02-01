Photojournalist- Part Time

We are FOX 17 News, a Tribune station in the 40th market and we looking for our next part-time news photojournalist to join our news team. This position requires someone with excellent photography & editing skills, solid news judgment, ENG and SNG truck experience and an ability to adapt to changing news events. Ability to work a flexible schedule and weekends/holidays a must. If you have these skills, a good driving record, and at least two years’ experience in shooting and editing. Apply online and include a link to your reel in your resume at www.tribunemediacareers.com. EOE

Vacancy Type:

Part Time

Date Posted:

1/24/2017

Closing Date:

2/23/2017

City:

Grand Rapids – 49525

Experience:

* Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

* Ability to meet deadlines.

* Ability to work a flexible schedule including nights, weekends and holidays.

* Ability to shoot and edit with speed, efficiency and creativity in a newsroom or field environment.

* Ability to produce high quality news stories across all content platforms.

* Must have a valid Driver’s License and a clean driving record.

* Non-linear editing experience preferred.

Requirements:

The photojournalist works with reporters and independently to shoot and edit content for daily news stories for live broadcast, station website(s) and all current and future media platforms. In addition, the photojournalist:

• Proficiency with lighting and computer based editing.

• Proficiency with live microwave truck operation.

• Knowledge and demonstration of creativity, editorial judgment, journalistic ethics and libel laws

• Knowledge of and proficiency in posting content to station’s Web sites

• Drive company vehicle for business purposes

Contact:

For consideration please apply to www.tribunemediacareers.com .