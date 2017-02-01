Pipeline protesters evicted from private land

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Law enforcement officers who evicted about 40 Dakota Access oil pipeline opponents from a camp they’d set up on private land have arrested dozens of the protesters.

Morton County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Rob Keller did not immediately have an exact total of arrests. He said there were no reports of injuries.

The camp was set up on Wednesday on higher ground near the protesters’ flood-prone main camp in southern North Dakota. Protesters in Facebook posts described what they called the “Last Child” camp as “peaceful assembly” on land they believe rightfully belongs to American Indians under treaties.

Authorities said protesters were trespassing on private property owned by the pipeline developer.

Protest spokesman Chase Iron Eyes couldn’t be reached for comment because his cellphone wasn’t accepting messages.