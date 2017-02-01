× Prosecutor to release findings in drunk driving case, actions of GRPD officers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A special prosecutor will announce findings after his review of a drunk driving case involving a former Kent County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney.

Jeffrey Getting, the Kalamazoo County Prosecutor, will release his findings Wednesday at 11:30am in Grand Rapids. Getting was appointed to review the case from outside of Kent County.

Joshua Kuiper was allegedly driving the wrong-way on Union Avenue on November 19, when he struck a parked car, injuring a person getting out of the car. Kuiper was given a ticket and then escorted to a relative’s home by officers, but was not arrested.

Grand Rapids Police Chief David Rahinsky and City Manager Greg Sundstrom have recommended that the three officers involved, Sgt. Thomas Warwick, Lt. Michael Janiskee and Officer Adam Ickes, be fired for their actions that evening. They have been suspended without pay.

