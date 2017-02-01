Suspicious death investigation unfolding at home in Allegan County

Posted 6:47 AM, February 1, 2017, by , Updated at 08:25AM, February 1, 2017

DORR TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- Police in Allegan County are at the scene of what they are now classifying as a suspicious death investigation on Wednesday morning.

The investigation began at approximately 4:00 a.m. at a home on 142nd Avenue in Dorr Township. Police were called there for reports of a suicidal subject. When deputies arrived, they found a male victim was dead, and another was suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Police describe him only as a man possibly in his 40s. The deceased victim is described as a man in his 20s. Police believe the two are related, but their relationship is not clear.

There has been a heavy police presence at the home ever since.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s