Suspicious death investigation unfolding at home in Allegan County

DORR TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- Police in Allegan County are at the scene of what they are now classifying as a suspicious death investigation on Wednesday morning.

The investigation began at approximately 4:00 a.m. at a home on 142nd Avenue in Dorr Township. Police were called there for reports of a suicidal subject. When deputies arrived, they found a male victim was dead, and another was suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Police describe him only as a man possibly in his 40s. The deceased victim is described as a man in his 20s. Police believe the two are related, but their relationship is not clear.

There has been a heavy police presence at the home ever since.