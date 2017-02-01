Teammates Become Rivals on National Signing Day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Today was the 6th annual 96.1 ESPN radio National Signing Day event in Grand Rapids. 21 schools and nearly 60 high school recruits attended the event at Celebration Cinema, as a celebration of the next chapter of the athletes' lives begins.

West Catholic players, Sam Neville, and David Fox, are excited to begin their next chapters at Ferris State and Grand Valley respectively, where they will go from teammates to rivals.

