Warmer than normal January

WEST MICHIGAN- The numbers are in…..this January was warmer than normal, and warmer than last January. Yes, the 61 degree day we had certainly bumped up that average, but we didn’t see a big stretch of cold air.

Our average high was above freezing, and we were nearly 5 degrees warmer than normal. Last January, we were only about 2 degrees warmer than normal, with an average high right around freezing. We saw a little bit more snow last year as well. What can we expect from February? Average high temps by the end of the month range in the middle 30s. If the trend that we’ve seen this winter continues, we’ll hit a few cold snaps and mix in a few warm days to melt the old snow before the new snow falls.