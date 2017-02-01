‘We are here to stay’ — Parents, teachers angered by potential Kalamazoo school closures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- Two schools in Kalamazoo are at risk of being closed in the next 45 days.

According to the state's school reform office, the schools would be closed because they are in the bottom 5 percent in Michigan because of standardized test scores. The office has identified 38 schools in Michigan to potentially shut down.

Parents and teachers of Woodward School for Technology and Research and Washington Writer's Academy say education is about more than test scores, and are fighting to keep the classes there open. They voiced their concerns to the district Wednesday night during a community forum.

"We just want to let Lansing know our kids are more than a standardized test score," said Jim Seaman, a concerned father whose daughter attends Woodward.

He is hoping she can continue to attend the school.

"She is above expectations academically, she is doing amazing," he said. "Woodward is hands down the best school I have had any part of."

Lanisha Hannah-Spiller, principal at Washington Writer's Academy, is facing the same uncertainty. The school is also possibly on the chopping block due to low standardized test scores, something she says is not a fair representation of the school.

She says Washington has done wonders for her family, especially her son.

"My 5-year-old, my baby, he attended Washington not out of convenience but because he needed Washington," Wolverton said.

What puzzled a lot of the parents and teachers at Wednesday's forum is that they say the system that is threatening to shut these schools down is a broken one.

"These schools that are on this list are at the bottom 5 percent, but how percentages work they will always be a bottom 5 percent in the state," said Valerie Bader, a parent involvement liaison at Woodward. "So that within itself is part of the problem."

Bader said to make a decision like this is absurd, especially without taking into consideration their improvement and what their students have achieved besides what shows up on standardized tests.

"And they fact that they have never stepped foot in our building stays a lot about the ridiculousness about this," she said.

If the schools do close, students could go to other schools in the district or even change districts.