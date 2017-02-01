Woman charged with abuse at GR Veterans Home

Posted 4:06 PM, February 1, 2017, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A woman has been charged with Vulnerable Adult Abuse, 4th degree, for an incident at the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans last year.

Chris Becker, the Kent County Prosecutor, tells FOX 17 that Laurie Botbyl was charged for the incident.  The charge is a one-year misdemeanor.

State Representative Winnie Brinks (D-Grand Rapids) said in a statement that she was “gratified to hear that charges have been filed”, but added that she was “not surprised by this information, given that two separate audits conducted last year found that abuse was rampant.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s