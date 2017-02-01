Woman charged with abuse at GR Veterans Home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A woman has been charged with Vulnerable Adult Abuse, 4th degree, for an incident at the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans last year.

Chris Becker, the Kent County Prosecutor, tells FOX 17 that Laurie Botbyl was charged for the incident. The charge is a one-year misdemeanor.

State Representative Winnie Brinks (D-Grand Rapids) said in a statement that she was “gratified to hear that charges have been filed”, but added that she was “not surprised by this information, given that two separate audits conducted last year found that abuse was rampant.”