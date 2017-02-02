2 arrested in drug bust, kids taken from St. Joseph Co. home

Posted 8:02 AM, February 2, 2017, by
police crime scene tape close-up

COLON, Mich. — The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office says a man and woman from Colon were arrested Wednesday after finding various drugs and paraphernalia in a home following a search warrant.

It happened in the 59000 block of Longlake Road around 3:18 p.m.

Deputies say they found crystal meth, marijuana, and other drug paraphernalia inside the home.

Two children were also found living in the residence and were removed by DHS.

A 32-year-old man and 28-year-old woman, who have not yet been identified, were arrested and taken to the St. Joseph County Jail on several drug related charges.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s