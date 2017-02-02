× 2 arrested in drug bust, kids taken from St. Joseph Co. home

COLON, Mich. — The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office says a man and woman from Colon were arrested Wednesday after finding various drugs and paraphernalia in a home following a search warrant.

It happened in the 59000 block of Longlake Road around 3:18 p.m.

Deputies say they found crystal meth, marijuana, and other drug paraphernalia inside the home.

Two children were also found living in the residence and were removed by DHS.

A 32-year-old man and 28-year-old woman, who have not yet been identified, were arrested and taken to the St. Joseph County Jail on several drug related charges.