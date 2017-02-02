Alamo Drafthouse fans start petition to save theater

Photo from Change.org petition

Photo from Change.org petition

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Fans of the Alamo Drafthouse Theater in Kalamazoo have taken to social media to try and save the business.

Wednesday, the Alamo Drafthouse announced they were leaving the theater.  The building’s owner were in the process of looking for a new operator to take over in April.

A petition was started by Eleanor Riley of Portage today on Change.org. The petition claims the building’s owner is kicking out the Alamo Drafthouse.

They have a goal of 5,000 signatures and as of 4:00pm, they had nearly 2,000 signatures.

