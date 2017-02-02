‘Cold is Cool’ for area kids learning to ski

Posted 3:01 PM, February 2, 2017, by and
Ty Shesky checking out Timber Ridge

Ty Shesky checking out Timber Ridge

GOBLES, Mich. – Winters are long in West Michigan, but there are many ways to avoid getting cabin fever.

Timber Ridge is one of dozens of ski areas in the state helping kids get outside this time of year, participating in a program called “Cold is Cool.”  The program only costs $20 and gets 4th and 5th graders up to three lift tickets at almost 30 Michigan ski and snowboard areas.  The program starts January 1 of each year.

Over 4,500 kids participate in the program.  Organizers at Timber Ridge say it helps youth stay active in the winter.

Bittersweet, Swiss Valley and the Muskegon Winter Sports Complex all also participate in the program.  For more details, visit www.skimichigan.org.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment