Did she win? Baker College Culinary grad competes in Hell’s Kitchen finale

This post contains spoilers about the Hell’s Kitchen season finale

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A graduate of the Baker College Culinary Institute of Michigan won the latest season of Hell’s Kitchen.

In the Thursday night finale, Kimberly Ann Ryan won a head chef position at Yardbird Southern Table & Bar at the Venetian Las Vegas, worth about $250,000.

In the finale, Ryan and fellow contestant Heather Williams received makeovers, and then were surprised on stage with one of their final challenges: making an appetizer and three entrees in an hour.

Heather ended up taking that challenge, then the women had the final face off in the kitchen with some of their former contestants backing them up. Ryan was announced as the winner.

According to the school, Ryan is a Traverse City native who graduated from Michigan State University before attending CIM in Muskegon. She graduated from CIM in 2012.

Season 16 of #HellsKitchen has come to an end. Thank you for a great year, chefs! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/NcCLHbrUlU — Hell's Kitchen (@HellsKitchenFOX) February 3, 2017