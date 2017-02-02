Ferris State Men’s Hoops Win 14 Straight

Posted 11:06 PM, February 2, 2017, by

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Ferris State men's basketball remains in first place in the GLIAC North Division as they hosted Sagniaw Valley State on Thursday. The Bulldogs would go on to beat SVSU for the second time this year, 89-72.

