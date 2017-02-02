Ferris State Women Fall to SVSU, 71-64

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Ferris State women's basketball team hosting the number one team in the GLIAC North, Saginaw Valley State, on Thursday. SVSU would come away with their second win of the year over Ferris, beating the Bulldogs 71-64.

