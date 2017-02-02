× Grand Rapids and Battle Creek introduce new online EZ city tax forms

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The cities of Grand Rapids and Battle Creek are rolling out new “EZ” tax forms intended to simplify the filing process for taxpayers. Both cities have an income tax, while many other Michigan cities don’t.

The Grand Rapids form is called the Resident Income Tax Form – 1040 EZ and is available online. There are some limitations on who can use the simplified online tax form. The main one is that the filer must have been a city resident for all of 2016. Other limitations involve alimony payments, business income, retirement fund distributions, and miscellaneous income.

In Battle Creek, a similar online form is available: the BC-1040EZ. It has fewer restrictions than the Grand Rapids form.

Paper BC-1040 forms are available in the Income Tax Office, Room 114 at City Hall, 10 N. Division Street, Battle Creek.