Grand Rapids start up Hired Hitch like a “Taxi for your Stuff”

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- A Grand Rapids start up is hoping to change the way you move those big and heavy household items. It's called Hired Hitch and they can help you move everything from the sofa you just sold on Craigslist to the new one you just bought.

"We started in Grand Rapids and we’re focused on Grand Rapids," says co-founder and owner Nick Bedard.

Bedard and his co-founder Christopher Amato founded the business two years ago when they ran across a common problem. Amato explains, “We had an issue. We needed to get something home from the store and it just wouldn’t fit in my car, so we thought maybe there should be a service for people with one-off quick needs to get stuff home.”

Now Amato and Bedard are running Hired Hitch and have helped West Michigangers move a lot of different things. “We do a lot of furniture," says Bedard. "We do a lot of furniture from stores, antique shops, things like that. We do a lot of pick ups at Walmart and Costco for things like mattresses, desks, office chairs, so a wide variety of things.”

It's cheaper and faster than you'd expect too. Coming in around $35 for one driver and $65 for a driver and a helper. And...it doesn't take weeks to get your items delivered. Bedard says “We shoot for within the hour. The user will go online, select a time and we will assign the nearest driver to their delivery location and they will go pick it up and drop it off."

Want to give Hired Hitch a try? Use promo code FOX17 for 10% off.