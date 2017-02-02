Homeowner awakens to see stranger leaving his house

Posted 12:42 PM, February 2, 2017

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Kalamazoo Public Safety Officers are looking for the suspect who allegedly broke into a home last night while the owner slept.

Officers say that they were called to a home in the 1100 block of Euclid Avenue Wednesday at about 7:00pm. The owner told officers that they woke up to see a stranger leaving out the back door. A K9 unit tracked the suspect and found several stolen items nearby, but did not find the suspect.

No other descriptions were available.

Anyone with information should call Kalamazoo DPS at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 1-269-343-2100.

