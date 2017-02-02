John Ball Zoo’s skunk comes out to give appraisal of Groundhog Day

Posted 2:57 PM, February 2, 2017, by and

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The John Ball Zoo wasn’t going to let the fact that they don’t have a groundhog ruin this Groundhog Day.

Zookeepers trotted out Turnip the skunk to see if their own burrowing rodent could predict whether or not spring would soon be coming.

Turnip went digging in sand and snow.  She was a little more interested in the sand, so the zoo is taking that as a sign of an early spring.

Turnip is a former pet and skunks aren’t really recommended as pets.  Turnip is now a zoo “ambassador” animal that is not on exhibit, but goes out for educational programs.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments