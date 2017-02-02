Woman, 53, killed in Kent County crash

SPENCER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 53-year-old Trufant woman was killed Thursday morning in a crash on Meddler Avenue south of 20 Mile Road.
The Kent County Sheriff’s Department says the crash was reported at about 10:20 a.m.
The woman was driving north on Meddler when she lost control of her vehicle, went off the road and hit a tree. Officials say the road was covered with windblown snow.
The woman’s name was not released.
Correction: Officials initially said the woman was from Stanton, but later said she was from Trufant
43.264457 -85.372284