Woman, 53, killed in Kent County crash

SPENCER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 53-year-old Trufant woman was killed Thursday morning in a crash on Meddler Avenue south of 20 Mile Road.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department says the crash was reported at about 10:20 a.m.

The woman was driving north on Meddler when she lost control of her vehicle, went off the road and hit a tree. Officials say the road was covered with windblown snow.

The woman’s name was not released.

Correction: Officials initially said the woman was from Stanton, but later said she was from Trufant