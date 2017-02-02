Woman and passengers claim she was kicked off flight because she was dressed too provocatively

Posted 8:09 AM, February 2, 2017
A woman and fellow passengers on a Spirit Airlines flight are claiming the woman was ejected from the flight because her clothing exposed too much of her breasts, reports WPLG.

The incident occurred on a Spirit flight from New Orleans to Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.

The airline says the woman was intoxicated.

1 Comment

  • steve

    Both funny and ironic that the airline promotes itself with the words “Home of the Bare Fare” on the engine housing would kick the woman off the plane. Maybe she figured that the more everybody saw, the lower the fare would be.

