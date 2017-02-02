Woman jailed for OWI after crash

PINE GROVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 25-year-old woman was jailed overnight after crashing her car while apparently being intoxicated.

The crash happened about 6:00pm Wednesday in the 6000 block of M-40 in Pine Grove Township, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Department.

The sheriff says that the woman’s vehicle went off the right side of the road and hit a driveway culvert causing the vehicle to go airborne before coming to a stop. Deputies found open containers of alcohol in the vehicle and they say she failed all the sobriety tests. They say at the jail she took a breathalyzer exam and recorded a .21 BAC, which is almost three times the legal limit of .08.

Deputies say that this is her second offense for OWI. Her name has not yet been released.