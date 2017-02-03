KALAMAZOO, Mich.--- Loy Norrix took on Kalamazoo Central for the second time in two weeks, this time at Western Michigan University. Standout recruit Isaiah Livers and the Maroon Giants got the win 82-48.
Kalamazoo Central Takes Down Loy Norrix
-
Kalamazoo Central beats Loy Norrix, 93-51
-
‘There’s help out there:’ Family sends message after son’s suicide
-
Kalamazoo Central beats Oak Park in overtime, 82-73
-
Kalamazoo Central beats Battle Creek Central 67-55
-
Kalamazoo Central girls beat Gull Lake, 75-68
-
-
Kalamazoo Hackett beats Muskegon CC in 1st Annual Catholic Invitational
-
Kalamazoo Central beats Gull Lake, stays undefeated
-
Kalamazoo Central falls to East English Village, 73-63
-
Kalmazoo Central Wins 62-38 Over Portage Central
-
Mother loses son to suicide, wants to send message to other kids who might feel the same
-
-
Two-Quarterback system getting it done for Muskegon Catholic Central
-
Forest Hills Central Takes Down Forest Hills Northern
-
Muskegon Catholic Central Wins 4th Straight Title