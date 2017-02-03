Kalamazoo Central Takes Down Loy Norrix

Posted 11:43 PM, February 3, 2017, by , Updated at 12:13AM, February 4, 2017

KALAMAZOO, Mich.--- Loy Norrix took on Kalamazoo Central for the second time in two weeks, this time at Western Michigan University. Standout recruit Isaiah Livers and the Maroon Giants got the win 82-48.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s