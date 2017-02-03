Kelloggsville Remains in Second Place in OK Silver Defeating Calvin Christian

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.--- After a one point Kelloggsville victory in a thriller earlier this, Calvin Christian was looking for a win to move them into a tie for second place in the OK Silver. The Rockets won this one again with junior Thomas Griggs leading the way with 25 points.

