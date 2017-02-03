Michigan chef wins big on Hell’s Kitchen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGON, Mich. -- A Traverse City chef took home the grand prize on the latest season of FOX's "Hell's Kitchen."

Chef Kimberly Ryan beat out 15 other contestants on the popular reality show to win the Executive Chef position at Yardbird Southern Table and Bar in Las Vegas.

Chef Ryan has a West Michigan connection, as she graduated from Baker College at Muskegon in 2012.

Chris Sowa, one of Ryan's former instructors says he's happy for her, but not all that surprised she won as she did very well as a student.

"She did exceptionally well," said Sowa. "She was heads above the rest of the students in the class as far as I'm concerned. She came in, she worked hard every day, she had a plan. She was quiet, she kept her head down just like on the show, and she just worked."

Chef Ryan says the opportunity in Las Vegas means a lot to her, and her family.

"I came so far, I worked so hard to push myself through culinary school," she said. "To be a single Mom and now to be sitting here as the winner of Hell's Kitchen."