Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for February 3

1. Kimberly Ann Ryan, a Traverse City native and Baker College’s Culinary Institute of Michigan graduate, won it all on “Hell’s Kitchen.”

She was watching the finale from her hometown on Thursday night.

In an interview she said “she’s overwhelmed and thankful for it all and it’s been 100 percent positive support and feedback.”

As the winner of this season, Ryan gets $250,000 and a job at a restaurant inside the Venetian in Las Vegas.

She actually joined us for an interview on the Morning Mix in December 2016. Watch it here.

2. After years of talk, the city property along the Grand River, also known as 201 Market Street, is now in the works for new development.

Plans to develop the 16 acre lot started 11 years ago, but never came to fruition. City officials blamed it on the “less than thriving” downtown Grand Rapids at the time.

Now the economy and surrounding development is strong enough to sustain a large-scale, mixed use project.

The plans include maximizing access to the riverfront, adding green infrastructure, and green space.

The public will be able to give their input during forums which have yet to be scheduled.

3. A fun program called “Cold is Cool” is giving local kids a chance to hit the slopes this winter.

Dozens of ski and snowboard areas across the state are taking part, and each year thousands of kids take advantage of it.

For just $20, 4th and 5th graders can get as many as three lift tickets to almost 30 ski and snowboard areas across the state.

It’s all in hopes of getting kids to stay active during the winter. For more information, click here.

4. It’s a cold minty treat that we look forward to every St. Patrick’s Day, but McDonald’s is shaking things up this year.

The Shamrock Shake will now have chocolate mixed in. Until now, customers had to ask a McDonald’s employee to add chocolate to the classic green dessert.

The Shamrock Chocolate Shark is just the original shake with chocolate syrup mixed in, topped off with sprinkles, whipped cream, and a cherry.

5. If you haven’t figured it out by now, the NFL’s biggest game is happening this weekend.

The Super Bowl has a face-off between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons in Huston Texas, at NRG Stadium.

Former President George H.W. Bush and First Lady Barbara Bush will flip the coin before the start of the game.

Kick-off is at 6:30 p.m. and the game airs right here on Fox 17.