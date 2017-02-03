× Parchment sells paper mill site for redevelopment

PARCHMENT, Mich. – 20 acres of land that used to be a paper mill have been sold for redevelopment.

The City of Parchment and Frontier Renewal, the city’s development partner, announced the sale of the former Crown Vantage Paper Company to the L.C. Howard Company for the River Reach Redevelopment Project. The site will be used for new manufacturing and warehousing, according to the city manager.

L.C. Howard also purchase the Georgia Pacific Dixie Plant in Parchment over the summer.

The announcements are the first major steps in developing the manufacturing space along S. Riverview Drive. The city has been working to redevelop the 85-acres of former paper mills since 2008.