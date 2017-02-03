Police search for man who stole cash from Plainwell hotel

PLAINWELL, Mich. – Investigators are looking for the man who allegedly stole cash from a Plainwell hotel early Thursday morning.

The theft happened at about 3:00am Thursday at the Comfort Inn in Plainwell.

Surveillance photos show the man, who appears to be in his late 40s or early 50s, walk into the Comfort Inn lobby while the clerk was away from the desk. He walked around the desk and took an undisclosed amount of cash. Investigators say he was also driving a newer Dodge pickup truck.

Anyone with information should call the Plainwell Department of Public Safety at 269-685-9858.