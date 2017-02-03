Police search for missing Kalamazoo Twp. woman

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police are asking for help in finding a missing Kalamazoo Township woman.

Police say that Kaniesh Armster, 30, was reported missing by her family on Monday, January 30th. The woman’s vehicle and personal belongings were not at her apartment on Huntington Avenue, but her cell phone was left behind. Police say there were no signs of foul play.

Family tells police they last saw her on January 22nd, but it appears she was at her apartment until at least January 27th. The family says that Kaniesh takes multiple medications and they are concerned for her welfare.

Family says that Kaniesh has only been living in Kalamazoo Township for about three weeks. Her prior addresses include locations in the Lansing and Battle Creek areas.

If you have any information, you should call Township Police at 269-343-0551 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.