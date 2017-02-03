Suspect wanted in Ottawa Co. shooting

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Ottawa County Sheriff has identified a suspect in a shooting Thursday morning in Park Township.

Isaac Flores, 27, is wanted for Assault with Intent to do Great Bodily Harm and Possession of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony, according to Capt. Mark Bennett.

A man was found with a critical head wound Thursday morning at a home on Lillian Street in Park Township. The man remains in the hospital in critical condition.

Bennett says that Flores had been staying on Lillian Street, but they do not know where he is right now. Anyone with information as to his whereabouts should call their local law enforcement agency or Silent Observer. The photo of Flores is from a previous arrest.