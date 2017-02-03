Teen missing from Ionia; may be with two others

IONIA, Mich. – Sheriff deputies are asking for help in finding a runaway teenager and boyfriend.

The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office says that Kailee Lynn Slusher, 16, left her home sometime after 11:00pm Thursday night. Her mother noticed she was gone a few hours later. Kailee’s mother contacted Kailee’s grandmother who found her 2002 Cadillac missing from her driveway.

Deputies and the family believe that Kailee may be with her boyfriend, Ricardo (Ricky) Martinez, 18. Another runaway, Calvin Braden, may also be with the couple.

The missing car is described as a tan, 2002 Cadillac, with a WWII Veteran plate, number 2LVRO.

Anyone with information should call Ionia Dispatch at 616-527-0400 or Detective Denny at bdenny@ioniacounty.org .