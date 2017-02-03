U.S. adds 227,000 jobs, but jobless rate up a tick to 4.8%
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. employers ramped up hiring last month and more Americans began looking for work, a sign that President Donald Trump has inherited a robust job market.
The Labor Department says employers added 227,000 jobs in January, the most since September and higher than last year’s average monthly gain of 187,000.
The unemployment rate ticked up to a low 4.8 percent last month from 4.7 percent in December. Yet the rate rose for a mostly good reason: More Americans started looking for work. The percentage of adults working or looking for jobs increased to its highest level since September.
Yet some of the economy’s weak spots remain: Average hourly wages barely increased last month. And the number of people working part-time but who would prefer full-time work rose.
1 Comment
Juliette Curry
Trump is already doing more for the country in his short time in office than what Obama did in 8 years.
It’s time to forget about Obama and the catastrophe he was.
Real Americans have spoken. We hated paying for Obamacare. ($500 a month for what, exactly? My healthcare covers nothing!) We hated seeing our hard earned tax dollars pay for illegals, welfare leeches, and Muslim refugees. (They should be used on a border wall and new infrastructure!)
The government breaks everything it touches, which is why we need to let the free market do its job. My auto insurance is just 25 bucks a month from Insurance Panda. My internet is just $30/month from ATT. Capitalism works!
Go Trump!