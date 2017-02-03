Wayland hangs onto beat South Christian in double OT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.--- Wayland came into South Christian as favorites, but the Sailors gave the Wildcats everything they could handle. Wayland would come away with the 76-69 win in double over time.
