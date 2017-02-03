West Ottawa Defeats Northview

Posted 11:37 PM, February 3, 2017, by , Updated at 12:14AM, February 4, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.--- West Ottawa entered the game with a 10-1 record as they traveled to Northview. The Panthers were impressive again as they came away with a 68-29 victory.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s